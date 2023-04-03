ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Water Board is installing new smart meters in the area.

Throughout the next couple of years, the water board will be changing out the current touchpad meters for new smart meters. These new meters will have radio transmitters so they can be read by water board employees from inside cars.

The installations have already started, with the board focusing on harder-to-reach areas. After installing the smart meters in the hilly areas around Elmira, the water board will start installations in more populated areas.

The Elmira Water Board will leave a notice at your door before replacing your meter. Residents won’t need to do anything if their water meters are easily accessible. If your water meter is not easily accessible, you will need to schedule an appointment so you can grant water board employees access to your property. The number to make an appointment will be provided on the installation notice.