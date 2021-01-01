Elmira woman arrested for Welfare Fraud and Grand Larceny

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Thursday, December 31, an Elmira woman was arrested for Welfare Fraud.

Mckenna M. Harris was arrested on an active Elmira City Court arrest warrant for Welfare Fraud and Grand Larceny, both in the 4th degree.

Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit and the Elmira Police Department conducted an investigation and found Harris did not report her income in the form of NYS Department of Labor unemployment with the Department of Social Services.

She received $1,511.00 in public assistance SNAP benefits that she was not eligible to for.

Welfare Fraud 4th and Grand Larceny 4th are Class E Felonies.