Elmira’s Brian Williams leaving NBC after 28-years

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Elmira native Brian Williams is leaving NBC news after 28 years, according to MSNBC President Rashida Jones.

Williams, who anchors the MSNBC nightly program “The 11th Hour,” told the New York Times he’s not signing a new contract. The 62-year-old will stay until his current contract ends in December. Williams said he “would like to take the coming months to spend time with his family.”

Brian joined MSNBC in 2015 after questions arose around his experiences covering the Iraq war. That scandal cost him the coveted role as anchor of the network’s flagship broadcast “NBC Nightly News.”

Williams family spent their early years in Elmira. He grew up watching 18 News and the late legendary news anchor Carl Proper. His face is also on the city’s welcome sign.