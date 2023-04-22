ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Emergency responders were called to the Chemung River in the area of Maricle Lane in Big Flats for a report of a kayaker trapped under a tree.

The original call came in before 5 PM, Units from multiple departments responded from around the county. With the latest report that the coroner’s office has been notified.

We are working to confirm all the information as units are clearing from the scene around 9 PM. We will bring you any information that we are able to obtain as we get it.