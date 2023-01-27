LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — Emergency services in Tioga County have reported a water main break in the borough of Lawrenceville on Friday, leaving residents concerned.

Initial reports of the break came into 18 News around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Officials at Tioga County Emergency Services confirmed to the newsroom around 4:30 that there was a water main break in the Borough but couldn’t say where.

Local residents claim the water main was broken for hours before it was finally shut off.

Lawrenceville resident Diana Lewis, claims that she heard water running around 2:45 p.m.

After contacting the local fire department, Lewis said the water was shut off around 4:30 p.m.

Lewis said that in order to get to the broken pipe crews had to dig into the ground. She explained that there was a large amount of water collecting along the road and in a neighbor’s yard.

Lewis said that the pipe was clamped and cleanup for the area began Friday evening.

Information is limited at this time, we will provide updates to this story as they become available.