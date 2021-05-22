Empire State Weekly Mask & Social Distancing Requirements Loosened and School Budget Votes Recap

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —New York has taken two major steps in moving forward from the COVID-19 pandemic – adopting the CDC’s guidance on masks, and loosening many restrictions. The moves both came on the same day Wednesday, a welcome sight for people across the state who’ve been hoping for some good news, as we move closer to summer. Governor Cuomo says they were able to make the changes due to increased vaccinations, and the continued decrease in New Yorkers being sickened by the virus that has dominated many peoples’ lives for more than a year. But many people still aren’t sure exactly what the new rules mean for them, when it comes to where and when they should wear their masks.

The virus also had a massive impact on our schools this year, which had to resort to some un-tested methods to educate students – most notably remote learning. But thanks in large part to a huge influx of funding from the federal government, more than 99% of the hundreds of school districts across the state were able to pass their budgets for the coming school year, a great sign for many districts that faced dire circumstances without that funding. The New York State School Boards Association says there’s still plenty of work to do, to hopefully bring students back into classrooms this fall.

