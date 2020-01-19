ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – “Empower 2020” Art Gallery unveiling a success.

Despite the snow, locals joined together at the Community Arts of Elmira in the unveiling of “Empower 2020.”

Art was showcased and were dedicated to women of today.

In preparation of the Women’s March that was held today, artist Christopher Eldred said his art was dedicated to women of the community.

“I’m also a teacher in my day job, so I know about a lot of the socio-economic and political struggles that are currently facing a lot of my students, said” Eldred. “I thought this would be a really good opportunity to put my voice forward about a lot of the inflections that are facing not only our community but especially women in general,” Eldred continued.

Eldred expressed that his artwork serves as an invitation to have a conversation with people and get to know them.