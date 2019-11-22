Endicott man arrested for hate crime

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – Chad M. Quick, 40, was arrested by Endicott Police after allegedly shouting racial epithets and making physical threats at a Village of Endicott Crossing Guard.

The alleged threats were made on Nov. 21 around 6:45 a.m. while the crossing guard was on-duty.

Quick was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with Harassment in the 1st degree as a Hate Crime.

Quick was released on an Appearance Ticket to appear in the Village of Endicott Court on 11/27/19 at 8:30 AM.

This arrest is not related to the Personal Injury Accident that occurred yesterday involving a crossing guard at the intersection of Vestal Avenue and Central Street.