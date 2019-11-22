Endicott man arrested for hate crime

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – Chad M. Quick, 40, was arrested by Endicott Police after allegedly shouting racial epithets and making physical threats at a Village of Endicott Crossing Guard.

The alleged threats were made on Nov. 21 around 6:45 a.m. while the crossing guard was on-duty.

Quick was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with Harassment in the 1st degree as a Hate Crime.

Quick was released on an Appearance Ticket to appear in the Village of Endicott Court on 11/27/19 at 8:30 AM.

This arrest is not related to the Personal Injury Accident that occurred yesterday involving a crossing guard at the intersection of Vestal Avenue and Central Street.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png