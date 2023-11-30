AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 30th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 30th: 26°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) — We are ending the month on a short break from active weather today. How long until the next round of showers? Details below:

TODAY:

A ridge builds in today shifting winds to a southerly/southwesterly flow. These pair to clear our skies and filter warmer air into the region. This leaves us mostly sunny throughout the day with mainly passing mid/high-level clouds and temperatures topping off in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we remain dry but cloud cover slowly increases overnight ahead of tomorrow’s cold front. Temperatures drop into the 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A cold front sweeps over on Friday, bringing widespread rain showers by the afternoon. Showers are mainly scattered and moving in rounds by Friday evening into Saturday. Weekend rainfall leads into the work week as well.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 36

Have a lovely day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter