EOP begins week-long Juneteenth celebrations

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Juneteenth, is an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States on June 19th.

All week long, Elmira Juneteenth, will be sharing daily informational sessions about the history of Juneteenth, education, healthcare, economy/jobs, black-owned business, music, family, love, and voting/ rights.

The celebration is sponsored by the Economic opportunity program and will take place June 19th. The EOP will be providing ‘grab-and-go’ food from noon until 5:30 p.m. People can also enjoy the sounds of Lionel Cheatham.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now