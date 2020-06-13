EOP begins week-long Juneteenth celebrations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Juneteenth, is an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States on June 19th.

All week long, Elmira Juneteenth, will be sharing daily informational sessions about the history of Juneteenth, education, healthcare, economy/jobs, black-owned business, music, family, love, and voting/ rights.

The celebration is sponsored by the Economic opportunity program and will take place June 19th. The EOP will be providing ‘grab-and-go’ food from noon until 5:30 p.m. People can also enjoy the sounds of Lionel Cheatham.