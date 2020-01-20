EOP hosts 22nd annual ‘Together We Dine’ community dinner

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Economic Opportunity Program held an event in honor of MLK Day that they call ‘a day on, not a day off.’

The 22nd annual ‘Together We Dine’ community dinner at the Ernie Davis Community Center was held in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day of service.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and legacy.

People all across the country are celebrating today by giving back to their community.

EOP staff and community volunteers served a free turkey dinner to those who need it.

“It’s about diversity, it’s about supporting your community and it’s about our partners,” said Anita Lewis, Vice President of Community and Donor Relationships for the EOP.

One of the attendees of the event spoke about Dr. King’s legacy. She also spoke about if she thinks that Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream has been fulfilled.

“Not to what he would’ve wanted, we kind of back-stepped I feel and we need to push forward,” said Mildred Glover.