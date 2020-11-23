EOP prepares curbside meals for families ahead of Thanksgiving

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – EOP, Inc. is providing curbside meals on Monday and Tuesday with extra food staples.

This will allow families to have additional food to share in their own homes at Thanksgiving maintaining Orange Cluster Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Addressing Food insecurity is one of EOP Inc. areas of strategic focus.

The curbside breakfast and dinner meals, initially started as a response to Covid-19, and has since evolved into serving about 2OO meals a day.

There is now a CFJP food van that serves as an outreach vehicle.