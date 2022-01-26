EPD Chief comments on national uptick in gun violence

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Gun violence continues to be a central focus of the Elmira Police Department, especially amid the uptick in violent crime nationwide.

This comes after two Elmira residents were arrested on weapons charges Tuesday following a traffic stop on Linden Pl on the south side of the city. According to the EPD, the officer tried to arrest Nicholas Brooks, but he began to resist arrest, at which point another officer arrived to help. Brooks moved into the back of the vehicle. Feiona Ellis then approached and tried to reach into Brooks’ jacket. Police ordered Ellis back and found a loaded gun in Brooks’ pocket after a brief struggle. The gun was “made safe” and Brooks was put in handcuffs.

Chief Anthony Alvernaz commended his officers and said they reacted in the best manner they could, avoiding injury to all parties involved. When commenting on the police-involved shooting in Harlem over the weekend, Chief Alvernaz said it was an ambush that no amount of training could prevent.

“It’s a dangerous job. It’s always going to be a dangerous job,” Chief Alvernaz told 18 News. “They

may have to give themselves for the greater good and it takes a special person to accept that. It’s a sad day for the state of New York. It’s a sad day for the nation. I think it’s a sad day any time that an officer loses their life in the line of duty.”

Elmira Police as well as members of the Honor Guard will be present over the weekend for the ceremonies honoring the two officers who were shot in killed after responding to a domestic incident in Harlem.

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora and NYPD officer Jason Rivera, 22, were responding to a domestic incident between a mother and her adult son at an apartment on 135th Street Friday evening when they were ambushed, police said. After speaking with the mother and another son at the front of the apartment, Mora and Rivera went down a narrow hallway, where 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil opened a bedroom door and fired, striking them, police said.

Both officers were rushed to Harlem Hospital, located on the same block as the apartment, and Rivera was pronounced dead Friday night. Police had described Mora’s condition on Friday as critical, and Sewell had said he was fighting for his life.

Meanwhile, McNeil tried to flee the apartment but was shot several times by a third officer who had remained with his mother toward the front of the apartment, authorities said. McNeil, an ex-con who was on probation for a narcotics conviction, died at Harlem Hospital on Monday, Mayor Adams said.