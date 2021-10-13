EPD confirms 70-year-old as victim in Clemens Center bridge accident

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Elmira Police have confirmed the identity of the person who died in a car-pedestrian accident on the Clemens Center bridge Monday morning.

The victim in the accident has been was Raymond Hall, a 70-year-old resident of Elmira.

Below is the original story of the accident.

Elmira Police confirmed that one person died after the car-pedestrian accident on the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge Monday morning.

Around 4:16 a.m., Elmira Police responded to the bridge for the report of the accident and found a person lying in the southbound lane when they arrived.

Officers made life-saving efforts, and the man was turned over to paramedics and rushed to the hospital. The man later died from his injuries.