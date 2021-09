ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A person was reportedly hit by a train in Elmira Friday morning, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Elmira Police confirmed to 18 News they aren’t able to release any details yet, but they are investigating the incident.

According to a witness, it happened near West Miller Street and Home Street on the Southside.

18 News will continue to follow the story and provide details as they become available.