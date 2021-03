ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Elmira Police Department is investigating gunshots that were reported around 8:30 Monday night.

Here’s what we know right now. Witnesses confirmed they heard multiple gunshots near a home on Johnson and West 6th Street in the city.

Police converged on the scene. They were seen questioning individuals along with surveying the area for evidence.

Police have not yet released any details in this case. Their investigation is ongoing at this time.