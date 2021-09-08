EPD looking for suspect connected to larceny

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Elmira Police Department is looking for your help this Wednesday morning in identifying the person they said is connected to the larceny of a credit card. They issued this update on their Facebook page Tuesday.

The Elmira Police Department is attempting to identify the subject pictured below in regards to a larceny of a credit card that occurred within the past week. If you know the identity of this person please contact the Elmira Police Department.

You can call EPD’s anonymous tip @ 271-HALT.

