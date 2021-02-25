EPD looking for the public’s help identifying larceny suspects

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department are asking for the publics help in identifying two suspects in a larceny investigation.

Two suspects were seen on a residents ‘Ring’ camera on the 400 block of Jefferson Street stealing two packages.

The incident happening on Monday, February 22nd around 2:30 P.M. on the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

Elmira Police are asking if anyone knows the identity of either suspect to please call the department and your information will be kept confidential.

