EPD responds to a report of multiple gunshots on E. Hudson St.                         

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gunshots-generic-web_1483290331099.jpg

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Elmira Police Department, officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots on the 100 block of E. Hudson St. on Friday at around 3:26 a.m.

After arriving on the scene officers located several spent shell casings in the area. Two houses were struck by bullets during the incident.

No victims were located or reported.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has additional information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now