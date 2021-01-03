EPD responds to a report of multiple gunshots on E. Hudson St.                         

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Elmira Police Department, officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots on the 100 block of E. Hudson St. on Friday at around 3:26 a.m.

After arriving on the scene officers located several spent shell casings in the area. Two houses were struck by bullets during the incident.

No victims were located or reported.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has additional information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department.