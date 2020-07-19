EPD responds to Madison Avenue Bridge collision

According to the Elmira Police Department, on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at approximately 12:46 A.M., officers from the Elmira Police Department responded to the Madison Avenue bridge for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist.

When Officers arrived on scene they observed the vehicle involved parked in the southbound lane and the bicyclist laying in the roadway. The bicyclist appeared to have sustained head injuries. The Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance personnel responded to the scene to render aid. The bicyclist was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment of his injuries. At this time the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle advised that he was traveling south over the Madison Avenue bridge and heard a loud noise and felt something strike his vehicle. The driver immediately pulled over and observed the bicyclist laying in the roadway. Several people that had been walking across the bridge were on scene as well. The driver of the motor vehicle was not impaired at the time of this collision. Officers were unable to interview the bicyclist.

This collision is still under investigation and no tickets have been issued at this time. The identity of the driver and bicyclist are not being released at this time.