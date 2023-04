ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police is searching for an individual they’re accusing of handing out counterfeit money in the city.

According to police, they claim the individual has been handing out high-quality counterfeit $50 at local Dollar General locations in Elmira.

The accused individual is listed below, police are asking anyone who may know this individual to contact police at 607-737-5626.