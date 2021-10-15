Eric Smith, Steuben County child killer, granted parole

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Eric Smith, nationally known for killing a 4-year-old in 1993, has been granted parole after being denied 10 consecutive times.

According to the DOCCS, “Smith appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and subsequently was granted an open date of November 17, 2021.”

He was scheduled for a parole interview last week, and the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed to 18 News on October 15 that Smith was granted parole.

Smith made national headlines in 1993 when, at 13 years old, he lured 4-year-old Derrick Robie into the woods in Steuben County, strangled him, crushed his head with a rock, and sexually abused him, according to the Steuben Courier. A jury unanimously found Smith guilty of second-degree murder.