ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Painted Post man has been arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department following a stabbing incident back in February 2023.

Police say that 35-year-old Eric D. Powers was arrested on Thursday, May 4, and is facing charges of Assault in the First Degree, a Class B Felony.

Police allege that Powers stabbed another person while in an altercation with them back in February 2023 and caused serious injury.

Police say the victim was transported by EMS to a local medical facility for treatment and survived.

Powers was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to custody without bail due to being an alleged fugitive from the state of Virginia.