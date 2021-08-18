Events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers: Aug. 21 & 22

(WETM) – Here’s a look into some of the events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers.

Tour De Keuka 2021 to Benefit United Way of The Southern Tier

United Way of the Southern Tier is honored to be the new beneficiary of the Tour de Keuka, a charity bike ride that will take place Aug. 21, 2021, around picturesque Keuka Lake.

“This unique event has a long history and we at United Way are thrilled to become part of this tradition,” said Stephen Hughes, president & CEO of United Way of the Southern Tier.

Riders on the Tour de Keuka select a course (45, 60, or 100-miles), pay a registration fee, and commit to

fundraise additional dollars. Riders who meet the minimum fundraising goal of $150 will receive a T-shirt and a finisher medal. Participants who raise $300 or more in donations will also receive a special 2021 Tour de Keuka cycling jersey.

Proceeds from the event will go to programs supported by United Way of the Southern Tier to help children,

senior citizens, families, and individuals in need in Chemung and Steuben counties.

The 2021 ride will follow all COVID-19 health and safety protocols and participation will be limited, so early

registration is strongly encouraged. A virtual ride is also available

Jet Ski Racing at Watkins Glen

East Coast Watercross will be having a weekend of jet ski racing up at Watkins Glen for the 21 and 22.

Watch as up to 16 watercraft go around an always changing closed course of buoys in an attempt to be the first across the finish line. The races, on average, last around 10 laps, and the racers are scored and assigned a point value for their finishing order. A second race occurs in the afternoon portion of the day. The points from both races are totaled and the top 3 racers receive a trophy for that round of racing.

The event holds various different races throughout the weekend, from new racers to seasoned veterans of Watercross.

Admission to the event is free with camping spaces available for $100 for the weekend on a first come first serve basis, earliest arrivals for the event are Friday at 10 a.m.

Riverfest in Towanda

From Aug. 19 to the 21, Towanda will be hosting its 33rd annual Riverfest along the Susquehanna River on John B. Merill Parkway.

The festival will have many different kinds of vendors, races, music, BINGO, and more throughout the three-day showing of the festival.

A firework spectacle titled “Fire Over the River” will once again be the highlight of the event and expects to bring in a crowd of thousands on Saturday night.

Admission is free and CDC guidelines will be implemented to ensure the health and safety of everyone attending.

Additional information can be found by calling, 570 265-2696

Mystery Trayne Free Outdoor Concert in Wellsboro

At 6:15 p.m. this Friday, August 20, Mystery Trayne will perform rhythm and blues, country blues, and a mixture of rhythms and styles from rock to jazz on the outdoor stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

When it comes to the blues, this acoustic trio is the real deal with an eclectic twist. They have lived it, played it, and share a rich history of making music together since the early days of the burgeoning Billtown Blues music scene.

For this free concert, bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre.

For more information about the free Friday concert series, call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.

3 Americans Series by Arnot Art Museum

3 AMERICANS: Masters | Muirhead | Robbins is now on view in the Museum’s West Wing.

This exhibition showcases the paintings of hyperrealist Nadine Robbins and landscape painter Bruce Muirhead and the monumental drawings of Richard Masters.

Begun in 2009, the Museum’s 3 Americans series takes inspiration from six landmark exhibitions held at the Museum of Modern Art from 1942 – 1963. Curated by Dorothy C. Miller, these exhibitions sought to highlight a broad range of works from a select number of American artists.

Arnot Art Museum is located at 235 Lake Street in Elmira, gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m to 5 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

The Great New York State Fair

From Aug. 20 to Sept. 2 the New York State Fair returns to Syracuse.

More than one million people will come together again to experience this affordable, 18-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment, and great fun. This year’s New York State Fair will showcase numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides, and dozens of big-name entertainers… all just a short trip from wherever you live!

EOP’s Annual Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival

EOP’s Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival (FEJF) is a two-day festival in Upstate N.Y. On Friday, August 20th at the Clemens Center in Elmira, N.Y. beginning at 6:00 p.m., Day one of the Festival features guitarist Adam Hawley, Festival staple Marcus Johnson, and local favorite band Top Shelf.

On Saturday, Aug. 21 the festival is moved outdoors to Thorne Street Park in Horseheads, N.Y., beginning at noon (doors open at 10:30 a.m.).

Day two of the Festival features guitarist Paul Brown and flutist Althea Rene. Saturday’s event features lawn seating with food and beverage provided by the EOP CFJP Bistro. You may bring your own cooler with food and drinks, alcoholic beverages are allowed but only if placed in plastic cups.

Tickets for Saturday’s event are $30 and can be found at EOP’s Annual Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival, more information can be found at www.elmirajazzfestival.com.

Eldridge Park Presents: Twin Tiers Community Orchestra

The Twin Tiers Community Orchestra will be serenading guests with some classic show tunes on the waterfront from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.. Pick up some delicious tacos from Global Taco Food Truck for dinner and a show in the park.