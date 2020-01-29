Exclusive: Victim of ‘LetGo’ robbery speaks out

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- 18 News spoke with the victim of an armed robbery in an exclusive interview after using the LetGo app to sell a used Apple TV.

“When he said get out of the here or I’ll shoot you, he pulled the gun out. I didn’t see it beforehand because he had a black shirt covering it,” said the victim.

LetGo allows users to buy and sell used items online and using the app.

The victim recalled watching an ad for the app on television. “I mean it says if you want to buy something then, go to LetGo, so we tried it and this is what happened.”

After what the victim thought would be a simple transaction of an Apple TV for cash, quickly turned into an armed robbery.

“I got a message from him saying that he was willing to trade a tablet for the Apple TV. I said no, I really need the cash. When we arrived, he was sitting on the steps outside the address and I asked if it was him- he said yes. I walked to him and handed him the box to show him that it was sealed and everything.”

That’s when the victim says that Christopher Williams pulled out a gun.

The victim also said they weren’t alone.

“It scared me honestly, I mean my five year old was in the truck,” said the victim.

The Elmira Police Department spoke with 18 News revealing ways that people can stay safe if they plan on using marketplace apps like these.

Anthony Alvernaz, Elmira Captain of Detectives for EPD said, “One thing that we would like to encourage people to consider is possibly meeting with the individual in a public space, such as coffee shops, department stores, or malls.”

Even thought the suspect was charged and arrested, the victim is still fearful.

“I’m like I’m not even touching that app now,” said the victim.