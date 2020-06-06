Executive Order allows for in-person special education this summer in NY

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Necessary, in-person special education instruction will be allowed in New York State this summer.

The change comes after an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Frustration had been growing among parents of children with special needs as the Governor had given approval for summer camp, but summer school programs for kids with disabilities were still ordered closed and summer schools will continue through online learning.

NEWS10 ABC spoke with a local mom whose twin boys both live with autism, and one also has cerebral palsy. She said they had been going without therapy since March, and she was seeing significant regression.

“If they don’t go back until the fall, they’re going to regress to the point where it’s going to take ten times longer for them to even try to make it up.”

The new executive order will allow for in-person special education instruction to continue.

According to the order, a school district that provides the services must follow state and federal guidelines.

