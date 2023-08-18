WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — NASCAR weekend is here and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public about upcoming road conditions to accommodate the influx in traffic for Sunday’s race.

Road conditions are expected to be changed on Sunday, Aug. 20, and be returned to normal by Monday, Aug. 21.

Police say that county Road 16 will be used as one-way traffic with three lanes going from state Route 414 to Gate 2 of the racetrack and two lanes of traffic from Townsend Road to Kuhl Winner Way.

There will be one lane of traffic from Bronson Hill Road to Townsend Road, with everything starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m.

Starting at 9 a.m., Kuhl Winner Way will be a one-way road southbound from county Road 16 to Gate 5, and northbound from Bronson Hill Road to Gate 6.

For those that live anywhere between county Road 17 and Meads Hill Road and need to travel during this time, police advise you to travel west in the traffic to Meads Hill and go north to state Route 329 and into Watkins Glen or left on Meads Hill Road to Wedgewood Road to state Route 414. From there you can turn right for Corning or left for Watkins Glen or Montour Falls.

For those living between Meads Hill Road and the racetrack are requested to get into traffic and go to Townsend Road, and then take the Watkins-Townsend Road to Watkins Glen.

Following the race, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, there will be one-way traffic on county Road 16 with three lanes coming from the track toward state Route 414, stopping at the traffic light.

Traffic will proceed two lanes down into the Village of Watkins Glen, with traffic expected to last more than three hours.

One-way traffic, two lanes, is planned for Kuhl Winner Way from Gate 6 to state Route 414, along with two lanes of traffic going from Gate 5 and 4 on Kuhl Winner Way to county Road 16.

Traffic coming off of Kuhl Winner Way will be three lanes and diverted in Townsend to county Road 16, county Road 19, or the Watkins-Townsend Road, preferably through the State Park, to Station Road and down into the village through Steuben Street.

Emergency responses will still be capable of taking place during these harsh traffic periods, for the safety of the residents in the area. Sheriff’s patrols will also be in the area should there be any problems.

All times are approximations and can change due to weather. Traffic patterns on Monday will be normal, but there will be a large volume of traffic leaving the track that day, Monday, Aug. 21, so delays will occur.

If there are any problems, the sheriff’s office asks residents to call (607) 535-8222.