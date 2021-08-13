Experience! The Finger Lakes named top five wine tours in the U.S.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Experience! The Finger Lakes, based out of Ithaca NY, in the heart of

the Finger Lakes region, announced today that it has been recognized as the 4th Best Wine Tour in The United States.

Nominees for the USA TODAY 10Best award for Best Wine Tour were chosen by a group of wine and travel experts consisting of, journalists, industry professionals, and broadcast personalities.

Twenty different nominees were presented to the public in July where online voting took place over four weeks.

“Experience! The Finger Lakes® is humbled to be recognized by USA Today’s 10Best award for the

second year in a row,” said Laura Winter Falk, President at Experience! The Finger Lakes. “The

combination of being selected by industry and media experts as a nominee, and then getting chosen by

the voting public as the 4th best wine tour in the country makes this particularly special for us.”

Experience! The Finger Lakes, owned by husband-and-wife team Alan Falk and Laura Winter Falk, has

been offering premium-touring experiences throughout the Finger Lakes region since 2007.

“Improving on our top 10 ranking from last year makes it even more significant”, Winter Falk adds. “Our

fan-base and community have been so supportive! This past year was of course, particularly

challenging, but we continued to be committed to offering a premium-level experience with safety

always being our first priority.”