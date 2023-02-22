ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Weather in the Twin Tiers has been strange this winter, but snow and ice are back and experts are reminding drivers to take it easy.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, a large snow and ice storm has struck the Twin Tiers after a long stretch of above-average temperatures. The mixed precipitation in this storm can make conditions very dangerous while driving.

“One, you only have so much control over your own vehicle, but two, you have even less control over what other people are going to do,” said Mark Pellerito, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Binghamton. “So you just…you just need to be very cautious, allow plenty of stopping distance in front of you, and just take it easy.”

Drivers should also be aware of location, and how that can play a role in the weather. Higher elevations and bridges typically have more dangerous road conditions during the winter.

“If you’re down in the valley areas, that 800 to 900 foot level, the roads are gonna be much easier to drive on,” said Andrew Avery, Chemung County Director of Public Works. “But as you head home up into some of the developments or into the rural areas, you might be hitting that 1400 foot level where they’re talking about having as much as 4 inches of snow and wintry mix.”

Andrew Avery added even more tips for those who plan to drive during a winter storm. The tips are as follows: