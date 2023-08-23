ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’re looking for a fun and unique event to check out on Thursday, Eldridge Park is hosting something just for you.

XPogo, a group with over 12,000 performances in 25 different countries, and a love for extreme pogo will be making a stop in Elmira on Thursday to show locals the act of extreme pogo-sticking.

On the group’s website, they can be seen doing all kinds of high jumps, flips over cars, and a plethora of other extreme stunts all on pogo sticks.

Happening tomorrow, Aug. 24, the group will be in Eldridge Park with two performers and an MC with shows happening at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In addition, the park is partnering with Music Depot again to bring Rock the Park music festival to the stage on Saturday, Aug. 26 with an all day festival from noon to 9 p.m.

More information about park events can be found on its website.