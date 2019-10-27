Faith Temple Church conducts Early Voting Initiative

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Faith Temple Community Church in Elmira conducted their very own Early Voting Initiative called “Souls to the Polls.”

For the first time, New York State passed Early Voting for 2019. All registered voters can vote in-person before Election Day at Chemung County Board of Elections.

Early Voting begins with this upcoming November Election. Faith Temple Community Church is taking the lead and will help residents get to the polls and vote.

During Early Voting, Faith Temple Community Church will offer rides to registered voters to the polls. If a resident in the City of Elmira needs a ride to the Board of Elections, they can call Faith Temple Community Church at 607-734-7827 and make an appointment.

Location:

Chemung County Board of Elections 378 S. Main Street, Elmira,

NY Early Voting Dates and Times:

Saturday, October 26th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 27th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, October 28th from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm Tuesday, October 29th from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 30th from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 31st from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Friday

November 1st from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, November 2nd from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, November 3rd from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm