Faith Temple Community Church hosts “Yes, We Care!” event

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Faith Temple Community church hosts the “Yes, We Care!” event bringing Chemung County resources to the community till 8:00 p.m. tonight.

This event is for those to come and see multiple different agencies in Chemung County that will give them all the information they need in one stop.

This is the first year the event has taken place after about six weeks of planning. One of the event organizers and church members Roberta Cheachem said, ” If it is requested we may try again in the future.”

The agencies that attended covered many areas people need including, food, housing, financial, physical, emotional and medical.

Some agencies in attendance are Habitat for Humanity, Nascentia Health, AIM Independent Living Center, Person-Centered Services, Catholic Charities, Corning Community College, Chemung County Department of Social Services, and Forward-Thinking Home Solutions.

Church member Dee Reid said, “We are just so excited Faith Temple decided to host this community event to bring out people in the community and introduce them to a lot of services that a lot of people are not aware exist.”