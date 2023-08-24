PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Penn Yan woman was arrested Sunday after police say false reports were made about a burglary taking place in the village.

According to police, 64-year-old Catherine H. Anthony was arrested on Sunday evening, Aug. 20, after a reported burglary at her home.

Anthony claimed to the police that her home had been burglarized and that property had been stolen from the house.

Upon an investigation of the claim, police learned that no burglary had taken place and that Anthony made a false report.

In addition to the false report, police say that Anthony signed sworn documents claiming the loss of property to them.

Anthony was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree and making a punishable false written statement.

Police say she was taken to the Penn Yan Police Department for processing before being released on an appearance ticket to show up in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.