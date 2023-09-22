PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Windmill Farm and Craft Market will be hosting its Fall Car Show this weekend with other activities in place for visitors.

For those interested in showing their vehicle at the event, registration will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the gate of the Windmill Farm and Craft Market. There are no pre-registration opportunities available. Awards for cars will take place at 3 p.m.

Those in attendance will also have opportunities to indulge in other activities in addition to the car show. The event will feature live music by the Gemini Band; food; shopping vendors and wine, brew and spirit tastings until 3 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend this public event.