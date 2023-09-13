WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Yellow Basket and Ice Cream Shop will be hosting its 5th Annual Fall Festival this weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the festival will feature lots of things to do, including shopping with local vendors and enjoying fall-themed food items, with everyone welcome to attend. The festival will take place at the ice cream shop from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to shop with local vendors and enjoy food and live music for the day. Live music will be available from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. by Molly Cary and Dan Shipe. The festival will also feature pumpkin painting and face painting, as well as the opportunity to shop for your fall pumpkins.

In addition to the food and vendors, the ice cream shop will feature fall items including apple cider and pumpkin milkshakes to kick off the season. The gift shop will also be open with specials for the day.