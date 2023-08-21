CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Registration for the Cornell Cooperative Extension household hazardous waste collection event will open shortly for those that are interested.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, and is free for Chemung County residents only. Businesses are not allowed to participate in this event.

Registration is required and can be done by calling Cornell Cooperative Extension at 607-734-4453, Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Wednesday, Oct. 11, weekdays only from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. (except for Columbus Day).

Registration for the event will end on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m.

For more information about the event, including a detailed list of acceptable items, please visit this web page or call 607-734-4453.

The event is funded by Chemung Landfill, LLC, a division of Casella Waste Services.