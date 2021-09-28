Fallen NY law enforcement members honored at annual memorial mass

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elected officials and members of law enforcement from across New York State joined the families of 101 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in recent years. They attended mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany, assuring families that after their loved ones answered their last radio call, they won’t be forgotten.

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger presided over the 34th Annual Memorial Mass for Deceased Members of the Law Enforcement Community, which also commemorated the twentieth anniversary of Sept. 11.

Catherine Masci traveled to Albany from Suffolk County in honor of her late husband, Robert. “My husband was a detective sergeant with the NYPD,” Masci said. “He had 32 years on the job. He worked Ground Zero for a couple of months, and in 2018, he came down with a very rare cancer.”

It was determined that Sgt. Masci’s cancer came from working on the pile after the terrorist attacks. He passed eight weeks after his diagnosis. “It is the honor of my life to do anything to honor him,” Masci said after mass.

Family members of each officer placed a white rose on the altar to signify their sacrifice. The names of the fallen officers will be inscribed on the memorial located on the Empire State Plaza.