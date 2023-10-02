MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Montour Falls Harvest Festival will be making its way back to the area this Saturday.

The annual festival, which promises to host a multitude of activities and entertainment for all, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon until 7:30 p.m. Those near and far are invited to attend and join in the day’s activities.

The day will feature a marketplace with over 70 vendors offering a wide variety of crafts, artisanal goods and treats, as well as ghost walks that will take place throughout the day that will showcase some of the area’s history.

Additionally, live entertainment will be taking place throughout the day including the following line-up:

National Anthem sung by America’s Got Talent Holly Campbell at noon

Tanglewood Nature Center: Amazing Animals from noon until 1 p.m.

Schuyler Historical Society Ghost Walk at 12:30 p.m.

Nate the Great: Juggling, Music and Comedy from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Allegany River Indian Dancers from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Schuyler Historical Society Ghost Walk at 2:30 p.m.

Nate the Great: Juggling, Music and Comedy from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Still Kickin’ from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Schuyler Historical Society Ghost Walk at 4:30 p.m.

Fireworks over SheQuaGua Falls at 7:15 p.m.

Community bonfires will also begin at dusk.

For more information on the festival, visit the Falls Harvest Festival website or contact Watkins Glen Promotions at 607-535-3003.