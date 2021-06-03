Families of crash victims pushing NY legislature to pass safety bills

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Families of New York residents killed in traffic crashes are demanding action from the state legislature on a package of bills they say offer greater protections from traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

The group made a stop in Albany at the State Capitol during their 1000-mile journey from New York City, to Rochester, Albany, Syracuse, and Long Island. Each mile represents the New Yorkers killed annually in traffic. Amy Cohen, whose 12 year old son, Sammy, was killed in a traffic incident, told NEWS10 that people need to change the way they talk about road safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.