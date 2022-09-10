ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) — Many hands were hard at work Saturday as Family Affairs Stop the Violence held a fundraising event to raise money for an upcoming coat drive.

The event happened at the Shabach Tabernacle of Praise at 1133 Lake St. in Elmira. An area upstairs in the church will be the new headquarters for Family Affairs Stop the Violence. Founder Sean White was more than happy to be able to have a base of operations for his organization.

“This is one of the greatest things God ever did for me,” White said when asked about being in the church. “I’m going to take it serious, and do what I have to do,” he said, “but once again, it’s not about me, it’s about my community,” he said.

White and his team had set up tables of clothing outside the church and waited at them all morning and into the afternoon. The clothes were donated by friends and other people that White knows, with everything being under $5.

White was seen at the grill cooking up sausages, hot dogs, and hamburgers throughout the day, and selling them all for $1 or $2 dollars.

White said that whatever isn’t sold today, in terms of clothing, he will keep trying to sell this week until all of it is gone. From there he will take whatever money he has and buy brand new coats for his coat drive in October.

White said he’s trying to have all the coats by Oct. 25 and give them out from there. He is accepting donations but is asking that everyone either bring brand new coats or washed/cleaned used ones and that the coats be for children ages six to 13 years old only.

These are just the beginning stages for Family Affairs Stop the Violence; White said that much more is to come in the months ahead as more work is to be done to his office and the church as a whole. He said that once renovations are completed, the office will be a good place for local children to hang out and talk about various problems, whether it be school-related, family life, etc.

If you would like to donate in any way for to the coat drive, you can do so by getting in contact with Sean White directly by calling 518-421-9770, or by visiting the Shabach Tabernacle of Praise.