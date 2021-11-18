Family and friends of Donnie Masti call for justice outside Steuben County Courthouse

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, family and community members gathered outside of the Steuben County Courthouse calling for justice in the death of Donnie Masti. Masti was allegedly struck and killed in a 2019 pedestrian accident.

Jessica Davis, a friend of Donnie’s, spoke about who Donnie was as a person and what justice means to her. You can view her live interview below:

Tonya Smith appeared in the Steuben County Supreme Court for a bench trial that began Monday at 9:15 a.m.

On May 3, 2019, State Police in Bath responded to a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident on State Route 415 in the town of Bath. Troopers say Masti was attempting to cross State Route 415 when he was struck by a westbound vehicle near Roosevelt Ave.

Masti was pronounced dead at Ira Davenport Hospital, and Smith was interviewed by State Police at the hospital.

According to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker, Smith was driving a 2019 Chevrolet with a blood alcohol content in excess of .18% at the time of the crash.

Smith was indicted for manslaughter in the second degree, aggravated vehicular manslaughter, and reckless endangerment in October 2019. Smith posted $25,000 bail in the Bath Town Court and was released.

The Masti family is now asking for support from the community.

Community members and family of Masti gathered at Pultney Park outside of the Steuben County Courthouse at 4:30 p.m. with signs, t-shirts, and pins, that read ‘Justice for Donnie.’

Despite the 30-degree weather, for over an hour, community residents lined up outside, as cars that drove by honked their horns, supporting their cause.

18 News will have more on this trial as it progresses.