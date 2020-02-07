Family identifies victim of fatal Big Flats crash

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Family members tell 18 News that Daniel Aviles was the victim of a fatal car accident in Big Flats on Thursday evening.

Aviles’ family says they were informed by New York State Police that Aviles was coming down West Hill Road, turned a corner, lost control of the car, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Arnot where he later died.

Aviles is survived by five children, and GoFundMe has been established to help cover funeral expenses.

18 News will have more on this accident once information becomes available.