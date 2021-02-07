Family loses everything in home fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Stiles family has lived in South Corning for 25 years in the same mobile home, but now the home is destroyed due to an electrical fire that broke out on January 31.

“I heard a big boom and the wall shook,” Emily Stiles said. “I opened my dad’s bedroom door and the whole room was filled with smoke. I couldn’t even see the bed.”

This home has been in the Stiles family for decades, as Emily’s grandparents lived in the home for years. Electrical fires are truly hazardous for mobile homes because the heat melts the structure. The family, including Emily, her mom Carla Collmer, and dad, Michael Stiles, made it out safely, while Emily grabbed several valuable items on her way out, her cat Nova included.

“I was just grabbing whatever I could and throwing it out the door. And then making sure that I put my cat in the van so she wouldn’t run away and making sure my mom was far enough away from the house,” Stiles added.

The Red Cross has been helping the family, providing them money to stay in a nearby hotel, but that aid is running out quickly. The family is looking at other options, such as moving in with Collmer’s family temporarily, because buying a new or used mobile home is expensive.

Two groups of family friend’s started Go Fund Me pages to help the Stile’s get back on their feet. Pat Konopski is grateful for the community support and is hoping her fundraiser can help them find a new home.

“We’d like to get enough for them to do whatever they need,” Konopski said.

Removing the burnt structure and continuing to rent the land at the Butler’s Court Trailer Park are two large expenses for the family. Konopski also added her fundraiser may be able to off set these costs. Stiles’ friends also set up a Go Fund Me to replace some of the items she lost in the fire.

Alongside finances, Collmer’s health is a concern because she has severe asthma. Collmer cannot work, leaving her husband as the primary income earner for the family.

Image of the exterior of the mobile home. (Go Fund Me)

They are working with the Department of Social Services, but Burnett is unsure if they are able to help, as the family may make “too much” money. The waitlists for a new place to live are unpredictable, too.

“Some places are two to three months. It could be more. It could be less. It just depends on when a place for three becomes available,” Konopski said.

“Dealing with this during a pandemic alone is hard. And not even during a pandemic it’s hard to get into places,” Burnett added.

Finances and health concerns are major problems for this family, but their main concern is being their for Collmer.

“She knows that there is no place there, but she wants to go home,” Burnett said.

“Ever since it happened, I’ve been waiting to wake up to have it be a bad dream,” Stiles concluded.