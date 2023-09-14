A house fire destroyed a home in Bradford County Wednesday afternoon. Image Credit First News Now.

TROY, Pa. (WETM) — A Bradford County family lost everything after a house fire devastated their home Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials with the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, a house fire in Armenia Twp near Troy caught fire sometime around noon on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Fire crews from Troy, Canton, South Creek, and Blossburg responded to the home on Christman Lane to combat the blaze.

No injuries were reported as a result with officials confirming that a family dog was saved by a neighbor prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Crews at the scene were cleared of the fire around 4 p.m., leaving nothing but a shell of the home behind, with all the items inside destroyed.

Officials told 18 News that the American Red Cross is involved and helping the family.