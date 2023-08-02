ARNOT, Pa. (WETM) – A family of five lost all of their belongings after a fire destroyed the mobile home they rented in Arnot on Tuesday afternoon.

According to First News Now, the fire was reported around 12:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 52 Cherry Street in Bloss Township. Fire crews from Blossburg, Liberty and a unit from Wellsboro were first to respond.

At that same time, a second alarm was requested by Blossburg fire personnel as heavy black smoke and flames were already emerging from the home. Units from Lawrenceville, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Drone 50 and fire coordinators were all requested for the second alarm.

Around 12:24 p.m. Blossburg fire crews arrived on the scene and reported the home fully involved. Crews from UGI and Penelec were the next to be requested at the scene.

The fire was brought under control around 1:30 p.m. with the fire being officially reported out at 2:21 p.m. All fire crews were cleared from the scene by 3:01 p.m. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family. All pets were reported saved by firefighters.

The Fire Marshal arrived at the scene around 5:21 p.m. to investigate the cause of the fire. No official cause of the fire has been determined yet, but due to the extent of the damage, it is possible that he might not be able determine a cause. He is hoping to be able to provide the family with an answer.

For those wishing to help the Winders family, there will be a benefit on Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Arnot Hall located at 54 Walnut Street. The event will start at noon. Girl Scout Cadette Troop 61712 will be at the benefit selling hot dogs and drinks. A smorgasboard of donated food will also be provided.

For more information in regards to donations to the family, please visit First News Now on Facebook.