PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Fat Daddy’s sticker shop and all Co-defendants related to the spring 2022 police raids have pleaded or settled, according to the Yates County District Attorney.

According to Yates County District Attorney, Todd Casella, the corporate entity Fat Daddy’s reached a plea agreement, pleading to attempted Grand Larceny in the second degree. In a coordinated effort, Jamie Walker, the owner of Fat Daddy’s, entered a plea on Aug. 11, admitting to one count of criminal tax fraud in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

Casella said that settlement agreements were finalized between the two, resulting in the forfeiture of $227,894 in cash, which was previously seized by the New York State Police.

Casella announced that a co-defendant in the case, Chris Golden, entered a plea deal on July 25 to Conspiracy in the fifth degree, a class A misdemeanor, and Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the first degree, a class D felony. A settlement was agreed upon, resulting in the forfeiture of $30,526 in cash that was also seized by the NYSP.

Casella told 18 News that Walker is facing a maximum of 60 days in prison and 3 years of conditional discharge, his sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Golden has a sentencing scheduled for Oct. 24, and he faces shock probation, meaning he could be sentenced to prison for a short period of time before serving the rest of his sentence on probation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Casella said that this is a pivotal milestone as all matters pertinent to this case have been resolved through comprehensive plea agreements. He said that this was a complex investigation that spanned four counties from the Pennsylvania border to the shores of Lake Ontario.

In a final statement, Casella said, “All defendants involved in this case have been directed to make restitutions to the Department of Taxation and Finance,” he said, “The successful conclusion of these proceedings stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of all those involved,” he said.

This case has been under investigation since police raided numerous Fat Daddy’s locations in March 2022 where they were seen removing items from inside the shop at the Watkins Glen location, and even raiding the Penn Yan location later that night.

A total of seven people were charged in connection to the raids.