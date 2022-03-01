Fat Tuesday is defined differently in the religious world

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fat Tuesday has become a celebration across the country. For many, this holiday serves as awareness before entering a new season.

“We kind of adapted part of it as a marker, where we would not only use it as a time to eat up or use the fatty things that we weren’t supposed to be using, like dairy, you know, eggs, and stuff like that,” said Rev. Corey Cooke, Pastor, Monumental Baptist Church.

While others may envision Fat Tuesday as the perfect time to dive into Mardi Gras, it has a different meaning in the church world.

“The Christian used Fat Tuesday as something we call Shrove Tuesday. Shrove Tuesday alludes to the fact that It’s a time to confess your sins and repent for some stuff,” said Cooke.

Local pastors say this is a time to prepare for a new season by removing the things that will no longer serve you as you finish Fat Tuesday and enter Ash Wednesday.

“If we go into it with a mindset of saying, Listen, what benefits am I trying to gather from this fast?” said Cooke.

In recent years Ash Wednesday has become a trend for self-empowerment leading into Lent season.

“it’s not about giving it up for 40 days. It’s about preparing for the next phase in life that may not be a good thing for me,” said kale Mann, Pastor, Faith Temple Community Church.

Pastor Mann stated that giving things up for Lent is a good thing. Real change will come from the spiritual disciple that is aligned with the changes you make during this season.