Fatal ATV crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, PA (WETM) – A Mansfield man died on Apr. 3 after an ATV accident near the intersection of Route 6 and Harris Road around 1:38 p.m.

Chance D. Long, 26, of Mansfield attempted to execute a 180-degree turn to travel back North on SR 6. The tires on his ATV spun out of control during the turn and ejected Long off of the seat.

Long suffered severe head and chest injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County Deputy Coroner.

Mansfield fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene.