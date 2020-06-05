Two people killed in crash on the Clemens Center Parkway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two women have died after a two-car accident on the Clemens Center Parkway on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

The accident happened shortly before noon on Friday on the parkway at Division Street near the Wegmans.

Both women were in a Chevrolet sedan when they attempted to turn left on to Division St from Clemens Center Parkway. While turning they collided with a 2007 Saturn SUV that was traveling northerly on Clemens Center Parkway.

The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver later died at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. The identities of the deceased will not be released until proper notification can be made to the family.





The male driver and sole occupant of the Saturn SUV sedan suffered minor injury and refused medical treatment on scene.

Erway Ambulance and the Elmira Fire Dept also arrived on scene and rendered aid to both vehicle’s occupants.

The Elmira Police Department is asking any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more when information becomes available.