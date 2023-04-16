ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — According to the Elmira Police Department, there was a fatal accident at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and East Fifth Street around 2 a.m. on April 16.

The accident involved a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. Upon arriving at the scene, police aided the injured pedestrian, a 22-year-old man. Erway Ambulance took the man to Arnot Hospital for treatment, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Elmira Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle involved and is currently investigating the accident. Elmira Police Department is asking any witnesses and people with information or video of the accident to call 607-737-5626.

The name of the victim has not been released.